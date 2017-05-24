Former UMaine quarterback signs pro deal in Germany

Former University of Maine quarterback Dan Collins may be playing football sooner than he thinks.
Collins went from a Buffalo Bills minicamp to Frankfurt, Germany, where he signed a contract with the Samsung Frankfurt Universe of the German Football League.
The Universe recently lost starting quarterback Mike Wegzyn to a season-ending injury. Wegzyn played two years at the University of Massachusetts before transferring to the University of Tennessee.
“It is a great opportunity for him,” said UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak. “He is a talented player. He had a good “Pro Day,” he threw the ball well and he gave it a shot with the Bills. You can make a good living over there. It’s professional football. And this also gives him a chance to see the world. He is dedicated to football. He’ll just have to get used to their system.”
Collins was a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection last fall when he completed 166 of 318 passes (52.2 percent) for 2,375 yards and 18 touchdowns. He led the Black Bears to a 6-5 season (5-3 CAA). He was second in the CAA in passing yards per game (215.9) and touchdown passes and third in total offense (221). He was intercepted 16 times.
At Pro Day in Orono, when pro scouts put potential draft picks and free agents through a series of drills, Collins clocked a time of 4.81 in the 40-yard dash, a broad jump of 9 feet, 9 inches and a vertical jump of 32 1/2 inches.
He concluded his career completing 382 of 734 passes (52 percent) for 4,860 yards. He tossed 33 TD passes and was intercepted 28 times.
In a story in American Football International Review, Collins said when he was preparing for his Bills tryout, some coaches contacted him and told him to create a file in Europlayers. Through the account and Facebook, he was contacted by some (European) teams.
“And one night, when I came home from training with the Bills, I had a message from Frankfurt Universe on my computer,” Collins told AFIR. “The coaches had written me and described the situation and why they absolutely needed me.
“I cannot wait to play football and get to know the team and the fans,” Collins said. “I want to play every game at the limit and use my skills to lead the team to a great season. As a team, we want to win titles.”
He said his time with the Bills was, “incredible.
“I realized that all these players are the absolute best in what they do. They are constantly improving and perfecting their abilities. Personally, I believe I am not the best player I could ever be so I will continue to work hard to reach that level at some point,” said Collins.
The Universe play a 14-game German Football League schedule and will play their third game on Sunday against the Allgau Comets.
Former Black Bears quarterback Warren Smith played for the Dresden Monarchs of the GFL in 2012 and led them to a 10-0 regular season. He then signed with the Richmond Raiders of the Professional Indoor Football League and has played in different arena football leagues ever since.