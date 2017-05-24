Trial begins for man accused of fatal Bangor shooting

Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson (left) talks to his attorney Jeffrey Silverstein during the beginning of Ferguson's trial at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. The murder trial of Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert &quotRocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson (left) talks to his attorney Jeffrey Silverstein during the beginning of Ferguson's trial at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. The murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Assistant Attorney Generals Robert Ellis (from left) and Leane Zainea (center), walk to 201 Center St. while Bangor Detective Tim Shaw watches during a site visit Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert &quotRocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Assistant Attorney Generals Robert Ellis (from left) and Leane Zainea (center), walk to 201 Center St. while Bangor Detective Tim Shaw watches during a site visit Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Defense attorneys Harris Mattson (left) and Jake Demosthenes look at 201 Center St. during a site visits Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert &quotRocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Defense attorneys Harris Mattson (left) and Jake Demosthenes look at 201 Center St. during a site visits Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Superior Court Justice William Anderson (left) walks around 201 Center St. following a site visit Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert &quotRocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Superior Court Justice William Anderson (left) walks around 201 Center St. following a site visit Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea gives her opening statement during the murder trial of Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson at the Penobscot Judicial Center Wednesday following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert &quotRocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea gives her opening statement during the murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson at the Penobscot Judicial Center Wednesday following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Defense attorney Harris Mattson gives his opening statement during the murder trial of Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson at the Penobscot Judicial Center Wednesday following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert &quotRocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Defense attorney Harris Mattson gives his opening statement during the murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson at the Penobscot Judicial Center Wednesday following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Members of the defense and prosecution take a site tour of 201 Center St. in Bangor Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas &quotFerg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert &quotRocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Members of the defense and prosecution take a site tour of 201 Center St. in Bangor Wednesday. The murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015. Earlier that morning, they allegedly shot and killed Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor and wounded Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York. The survivor, Jenkins is expected to testify but not sure yet which day. Ferguson and Hansley are being tried separately after Ferguson opted to be tried by a judge.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted May 24, 2017, at 1:13 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Thomas “Ferg” Ferguson was one of two men who burst into a Center Street apartment the day after Thanksgiving 2015 and started shooting, the prosecution said Wednesday in its opening statement.

But the state can’t prove Ferguson was in the apartment when the shots that left one man dead and another wounded were fired, let alone prove he fired the gun, the defense said as the trial began. It will be up to Superior Court Justice William Anderson to decide what happened at 201 Center St. in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2015.

Ferguson’s trial began Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center after a visit to the apartment where the shooting happened. The judge and the attorneys looked around outside but had not entered the building.

Ferguson, 38, and Robert “Rocco” Hansley, 28, both of Brooklyn, New York, are charged in connection with the shooting that left Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, of Bangor dead and wounding Barry Jenkins, 41, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York.

Jenkins was expected to take the stand after the lunch break.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea told the judge that Ferguson and Hansley knew the victims from New York.

“Jenkins and Ferguson exchanged words and, then, gunfire erupted,” Zainea said.

Defense attorney Harris Mattson said Hansley, not Ferguson, fired the gun.

“Mr. Ferguson has no forensic connection to that weapon,” he told the judge. “There’s no evidence to suggest that Mr. Ferguson ever entered that apartment.”

Originally, the two men were to be tried together before a jury, but Ferguson opted to waive a jury trial because a judge must provide a written rationale for his or her decision while a jury does not, his attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, said last week.

Anderson on May 8 issued his two-page decision after Ferguson filed a motion for a jury-waived trial and a speedy trial motion. Anderson considered the idea of holding a jury-waived trial for Ferguson and a jury trial for Hansley at the same time — but rejected it because it has never been done in Maine before.

Hansley will be tried by a jury. A date for his trial has not been set but could be held in August.

The men are not expected to testify against each other.

Jenkins is scheduled to be the first witness to take the stand after opening statements.

Ferguson’s trial is expected to take 10 days to two weeks.

Jenkins was found by police on the front steps of 201 Center St. on Nov. 27, 2015, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to a police affidavit. Kennedy’s body had multiple gunshot wounds and was found inside the apartment draped over a DVD rack near a window.

Hansley and Ferguson are charged with murder and elevated aggravated assault. Ferguson also is charged with tampering with a victim.

They have pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, each man faces 25 years to life in prison on the murder charges and up to 30 years in prison if convicted of elevated aggravated assault.

Ferguson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of tampering with a witness.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  2. Brewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decadesBrewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decades
  3. A top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig inA top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig in
  4. Former Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNLFormer Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNL
  5. Man reportedly run over by tractor in LaGrange

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs