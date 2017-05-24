Orono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basement

Officers checking on an apartment that was supposed to be vacant found this eerie sight at the bottom of the basement stairs on Tuesday night.
Orono Police Department
Officers checking on an apartment that was supposed to be vacant found this eerie sight at the bottom of the basement stairs on Tuesday night.
Officers checking on an apartment that was supposed to be vacant found this eerie sight at the bottom of the basement stairs on Tuesday night.
Orono Police Department
Officers checking on an apartment that was supposed to be vacant found this eerie sight at the bottom of the basement stairs on Tuesday night.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 24, 2017, at 9:19 a.m.
Last modified May 24, 2017, at 10:03 a.m.

ORONO, Maine — Want a balloon?

Orono police Officer Peter Wentworth found something a bit unnerving while on patrol Tuesday night. He noticed an open door at an apartment building that was supposed to be vacant.

While checking the building, Wentworth flicked on the lights to the basement, which illuminated something at the bottom of the stairs — a creepy clown doll on the basement floor. On closer examination, it was clutching an empty beer can.

The post didn’t mention how or why the doll might have been left behind.

“I’d be lying if I said that didn’t startle us slightly,” the department said in the post. “On a side note if Stephen King is looking for extras in ‘It,’ we found one.”

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  2. Brewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decadesBrewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decades
  3. A top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig inA top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig in
  4. Former Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNLFormer Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNL
  5. Man reportedly run over by tractor in LaGrange

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs