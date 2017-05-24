Orono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basement

ORONO, Maine — Want a balloon?

Orono police Officer Peter Wentworth found something a bit unnerving while on patrol Tuesday night. He noticed an open door at an apartment building that was supposed to be vacant.

While checking the building, Wentworth flicked on the lights to the basement, which illuminated something at the bottom of the stairs — a creepy clown doll on the basement floor. On closer examination, it was clutching an empty beer can.

The post didn’t mention how or why the doll might have been left behind.

“I’d be lying if I said that didn’t startle us slightly,” the department said in the post. “On a side note if Stephen King is looking for extras in ‘It,’ we found one.”