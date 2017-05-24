Packages of L.A. Lucky Brand basil seeds recalled for possible health risks

A California-based company has voluntarily recalled its 2.1-ounce packages of L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seeds after discovering the presence of Salmonella in some of the packages.

The seeds were distributed nationwide in retail stores from Oct. 1, 2015 to May 15, 2017, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Wednesday.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue, according to the release.

The potential for contamination was discovered after the company, L.A. Lucky Import and Export Inc., conducted routine testing and found the presence of Salmonella in some of the 2.1 ounce packages of L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seeds.

Salmonella can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, illness in young children, elderly people or individuals with weakened immune systems, the release said, though it can also infect healthy people. Those infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances the infection can make its way into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infection, endocarditis and arthritis.

Anyone who has purchased these recalled products should dispose of them.