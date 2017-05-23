Maine takes on Albany in America East Tourney on Wednesday

College Baseball

America East Tournament

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Wednesday, 11 a.m., LeLacheur Park, Lowell, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 21-27 (8-12 America East); Albany 24-24 (10-13)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 39-34, UMaine 2-1 on May 24

Key players: Maine — C-DH Christopher Bec (.360-1 homer-24 RBI, 17 doubles, 13 stolen bases), SS Jeremy Pena (.303-5-30), RF Tyler Schwanz (.272-6-34), DH-C Jonathan Bennett (.264-1-23), 1B Hernen Sardinas (.263-2-21); Albany — DH-SS Kevin Donati (.335-4-33, 4 triples, 10 stolen bases), CF Connor Powers (.333-3-28, 16 doubles), DH Evan Harasta (.269-0-24), SS Travis Collins (.267-10-37), RF Kyle Sacks (.256-0-13)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Jonah Normandeau (2-5, 4.60 ERA), RH Cody Laweryson (4-2, 3.55) RH Jeff Gelinas (0-3, 6 saves, 1.27) Albany — RH J.T. Genovese (4-1, 3.55), LH Kenny McLean (4-3, 3.53), RH Dominic Savino (5-3, 5 saves, 2.60)

Game notes: The last four meetings have been decided by one run with Albany winning three of the four including two of three last weekend in Orono. Albany ousted UMaine from the America East Tournament a year ago, 9-8. Genovese allowed just five hits and one run over six innings to pick up a 7-6 win last Friday. McLean allowed four hits and two runs in five innings but wasn’t involved in the decision in their 3-2 victory. Savino picked up a win and a save. Cumberland’s Normandeau didn’t pitch last weekend. The Black Bears will have to play solid defense and come up with timely hits. They will also need a quality outing from Normandeau, who hurled 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief vs. Albany in the tourney a year ago.