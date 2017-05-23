Five UMaine players earn spots on All-America East teams

Cody Laweryson, who was pitching for Class D Upper Kennebec Valley High in Bingham a year ago, was named to the America East All-Rookie Team on Tuesday night in Vestal, New York.

The Moscow native was one of five Black Bears who was honored.

Junior catcher Christopher Bec, who is the conference’s leading hitter at .360 and is tied for the lead in doubles with 17, was selected to the All-America East second team by the coaches along with senior right fielder Tyler Schwanz (.272-6 homers-34 RBIs).

First baseman Hernen Sardinas (.263-2-21) joined Laweryson (4-2, 3.55 ERA) on the All-Rookie team and sophomore second baseman Caleb Kerbs was chosen to the All-Academic team with his 3.61 grade-point average.

“They all deserved it. They did a great job and I’m happy they got a chance to be honored,” said UMaine interim head coach Nick Derba.

“Cody was our most consistent reliever all year; Chris is the best catcher in the conference and I thought he should have been on the first team,” said Derba. “I love Tyler’s power numbers and Hernen has been a big key to our success. He has swung the bat well and played real well at first. Caleb has contributed on the field and in the classroom.”

Sardinas was UMaine’s top hitter in conference games at .342.