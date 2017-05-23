Bogaerts leads Red Sox over Rangers

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts drove in a season-high three runs, had three hits and scored four times to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-6 victory over the sloppy Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night.

The win was the second straight for struggling Boston, with the Red Sox scoring 23 runs in the two games. The Rangers lost for the second time in three games but only the second time in their past 13.

Bogaerts, who came in hitting .320 but with no homers and just 12 RBIs, reached on an infield hit and scored in the third inning, singled home two runs and then scored in the fifth and singled home a run and scored in the sixth.

He hit into a fielder’s choice and scored in the eighth and also threw Nomar Mazara out at the plate on a relay in the seventh.

Rick Porcello (3-5) worked 6 2/3 innings and yielded five runs (four earned) in only his second win since Opening Day.

Andrew Cashner, who hasn’t won on the road since Sept. 16, 2015, worked the first five innings, allowing five runs while falling to 1-4 in his first career start against the Red Sox.

The Rangers, who gave up a season high in runs, were not charged with an error but were guilty of several shaky plays and also wild-pitched two runs home and balked in another.

Mitch Moreland, playing his first game against his old team, had two hits and two RBIs, and Dustin Pedroia a two-run double and a single for the Red Sox (23-21).

Shin-Soo Choo drove in two runs, Joey Gallo hit his 14th homer of the season, Mazara stroked two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and Delino DeShields had a sacrifice fly for Texas (24-22).

Cashner fell to 0-9 in 18 starts since his last victory, his road losing streak coming with three different teams.

The Red Sox needed just one hit to score a second-inning run as Cashner walked a pair. With the bases loaded, Sandy Leon hit a grounder to third and Gallo elected to try for the double play rather than throw home. The force at second scored the run but Gallo’s double led to DeShields’ sac fly in the third.

Andrew Benintendi was swiping second when Cashner uncorked a wild pitch to score Boston’s second run in the bottom of the inning. DeShields beat out an infield hit and rode home on Choo’s double with two out in the fifth.

In the bottom of the inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases with nobody out and Bogaerts singled home two runs before Moreland sacrifice fly made it 5-2.

NOTES: The Red Sox selected 1B Sam Travis from Pawtucket, and he will start against Texas LHP Martin Perez in Game 2 of the series Wednesday. Travis will be in a platoon with Mitch Moreland for the Red Sox, who have just four homers against lefties this season. RHP Hector Velazquez was optioned to Pawtucket to make room for Travis. … Texas 3B Adrian Beltre, who hasn’t played this season because of a calf injury, could be ready for extended spring training at-bats this weekend. … Boston LHP Chris Sale, 3-0 in his last four starts, can break the record he shares with Pedro Martinez if he strikes out at least 10 — for the ninth straight time — when he pitches Wednesday night. … The teams observed a pregame moment of silence for the victims of the bombing in Manchester, England. … Boston INF/OF Brock Holt, out with vertigo, ended his 20-day rehab assignment but will see a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh. … Boston INF Marco Hernandez will have season-ending shoulder surgery Friday.