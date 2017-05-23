Wednesday, May 24, 2017: President Trump is a disgrace, don’t support pet mills, Maine needs strong mining rules

Trump a disgrace

Having been a strong supporter of Sen. Susan Collins for many years, I feel I must speak out.

Collins frequently is described as one of the most influential Republican senators. But since Donald Trump became president, she has been careful to choose those moments when she is willing to disagree with him — moments when there have been no consequences to her opposition.

It is time for Collins to take a stand on principle and become a Republican leader and declare — without equivocation — that, day after day, Trump is disgracing the office he holds.

It is shameful that, to this point, not one Republican in House or Senate has been willing to speak out forcefully in the interest of all Americans.

Trump has shown himself to be entirely unfit to be the leader of the free world, and he must be challenged — now.

Hugh Bowden

Ellsworth

Don’t support pet mills

I am a student in Sedgwick, and I am concerned about the welfare of animals in the area. Or, more specifically, where and how people are able to acquire animals.

I understand that people are very responsible and take very good care of their animals, regardless of where they got them. But I am urging people to look into where they got their dogs and cats. Unless you got your animals from a trusted breeder (someone you have met at their home or farm or a friend whose dog or cat had babies), it’s possible your animal came from a puppy mill, even if it came from a shelter.

Some pet stores — not all — get their animals from puppy mills. Even if the store is U.S. Department of Agriculture certified, there are loopholes that enable them to be able to acquire animals from mills.

There are a number of reasons that shops get their animals from mills, the most prominent is cost. Mill animals are typically considerably cheaper than other animals. On top of that, many states do not enforce the Animal Welfare Act. Maine is one of the states that mildly enforces the law, which is good. Please, please do not support pet mills.

Josie Czuj

Sedgwick

Negative theater review

The Penobscot Theatre’s production of “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti” was thoroughly enjoyed by many, though not appreciated by one critic, and as a result, seen by far too few. This may seem a trivial matter in a world of increasing uncertainty, but people often enjoy the arts as a respite from the too fast spinning pace of world events.

This production was that respite for me. I don’t know of any topic on which everyone agrees, and I won’t tell a critic how to review a play, movie or song. But what happened as a result of Judy Harrison’s May 3 BDN review was too many theater seats went unfilled because many people chose to accept her opinion without deciding for themselves or talking to those of us who attended and laughed, and yes, I even ate spaghetti.

I used to enjoy watching Siskel and Ebert’s movie reviews because often they had opposite opinions discussing the same show. I encourage those who support the arts to attend events when they can and form their own opinion, or at least ask for more than one view before deciding whether to attend. Otherwise, as was the case here, you may miss out on an entertaining evening at the theater.

Susan W. McKay

Bangor

Maine needs strong mining rules

One of the things that I have always loved about my home state is the environment with its wide range of recreational opportunities and natural resources. It is hardly surprising that the ongoing battle over legislation for mining in Maine has been going on for years as more Mainers become aware and speak up.

One only need to look in our state’s past to see issues with mining, such as what happened in Brooksville with the Callahan mine. Even after 40 years, the open-pit mine remains contaminated with toxic metals and affects wildlife. It was designated a Superfund site, requiring federal intervention.

For an example of lowering regulations to suit business needs, then one only needs to go to the Prestile Stream in Aroostook. The Prestile was heavily polluted through industrial and agricultural waste, particularly after Sen. Edmund Muskie helped to champion lowering regulations for the sake of a fledgling business. The Prestile still fails to meet our state’s water quality standards.

This is the third time in four years these mining changes are trying to be rammed through the Legislature. The better move for Maine’s environment would be no mining, but if there is to be mining, better it be with strong but fair rules (such as proposed under LD 820) that hold mining companies responsible for incidents and protect our most vulnerable areas, allowing still for mining opportunities. How much more will Maine residents have to suffer before our elected leaders do what’s best for the long-term health of state?

Jeremy Boulier

Mars Hill

LePage, Trump childish

The similarities between Paul LePage and Donald Trump are getting more apparent every day, with both acting like a 6-year-old who wants his way or will throw a fit and pout.

Trump talking to the Russians about classified intelligence he shouldn’t but doing it to get someone’s attention like a kid would.

And then Maine has LePage. The Paul has the same arrogance as The Donald. Occasionally, LePage says or does something that makes sense, but it seem most of the time he is in his own little world. which most of us don’t understand or have a clue where the stuff he says and does comes from.

The latest is the national monument road sign foolery. I wasn’t for the national monument, either, but this sign issue is just another example of LePage showing how childish he can act.

What has country come to? I hope those two are not example of what is governing our country on the state and federal level. Help us if it is.

Gary King

Howland