Standish man sentenced to 15 years for death of infant son

PORTLAND, Maine — A Standish man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years for the death of his 3-month-old son.

Eugene Martineau changed his plea to guilty in January for manslaughter. In exchange, the state said it would drop the murder charge he also was facing.

Martineau shook his 3-month-old son Leo to death in October of 2015.

Investigators said the baby was brought to Maine Medical Center with multiple injuries, including swelling of the brain, broken ribs, a broken ankle and wrist. He died three days later.

The state claimed he also yelled at the baby and hit him.

Leo had a twin sister who was still in the hospital when he died.

In January, Martineau’s attorney’s said she was going to be adopted by her maternal grandparents.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.