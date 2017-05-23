NEH chairman, former Colby College president, resigns

William &quotBro" Adams
Fred Field | Colby College/NEH.gov
William "Bro" Adams
By Nora Flaherty, Maine Public
Posted May 23, 2017, at 8:08 a.m.

A former Colby College president has announced he’s resigning as chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities effective tomorrow.

William “Bro” Adams was nominated by President Barack Obama and became the 10th NEH chairman in July of 2014. In a tweet, First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree calls Adam’s resignation a loss for NEH.

In a statement released by the endowment Adams said he’s encouraged Congress and the President increased the organization’s funding for the current year and that the White House has begun the process of bringing new political appointees to the agency.

Adams plans to return to Falmouth and to pursue his scholarship and spend more time with this family.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 

