NEH chairman, former Colby College president, resigns

A former Colby College president has announced he’s resigning as chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities effective tomorrow.

William “Bro” Adams was nominated by President Barack Obama and became the 10th NEH chairman in July of 2014. In a tweet, First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree calls Adam’s resignation a loss for NEH.

In a statement released by the endowment Adams said he’s encouraged Congress and the President increased the organization’s funding for the current year and that the White House has begun the process of bringing new political appointees to the agency.

Adams plans to return to Falmouth and to pursue his scholarship and spend more time with this family.

