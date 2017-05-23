NYC man sentenced to 10 years for Biddeford manslaughter

ALFRED, Maine — A New York City man will spend the next decade behind bars for the deaths of two Biddeford men in 2014.

Fuquan Wilson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March.

The defense showed up Monday morning asking to withdraw the plea and dismiss the case altogether, arguing they learned of new information after the agreement was made, suggesting the attorney general’s office acted unethically.

After several hours of arguments, the judge ultimately denied that claim and moved straight to sentencing.

Prosecutors said Fuquan Wilson of New York City came to Maine to sell drugs.

In July of 2014, state police say two men showed up at Wilson’s Biddeford residence armed with a pellet gun and rubber mallet, looking to assault Wilson and likely steal drugs.

They said as the men tried to get away, Wilson fired 14 gunshots, killing Russell Lavoie, 42, and Jeffrey Lude, 37.

After more than a year and a half on the run, Wilson was arrested and charged with murder, eventually pleading to two counts of manslaughter.

He was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, the maximum amount under the agreement.