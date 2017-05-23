Man reportedly run over by tractor in LaGrange

By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Posted May 23, 2017, at 9:04 p.m.

LAGRANGE, Maine — An unidentified man may have suffered serious leg injuries when a farm tractor ran over him at a residence off Bennoch Road, witnesses said.

A LifeFlight helicopter had landed in a field off Bennoch Road at Pine Grove Lane and was awaiting rescue workers bringing the victim from the residence.

Firefighters had traffic blocked on Pine Grove Lane, a narrow dirt road off Bennoch. LaGrange Fire Department firefighters said they would provide more information in several hours. Penobscot County Sheriffs and an ambulance crew were also on scene.

