Man reportedly run over by tractor in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Maine — An unidentified man may have suffered serious leg injuries when a farm tractor ran over him at a residence off Bennoch Road, witnesses said.

A LifeFlight helicopter had landed in a field off Bennoch Road at Pine Grove Lane and was awaiting rescue workers bringing the victim from the residence.

Firefighters had traffic blocked on Pine Grove Lane, a narrow dirt road off Bennoch. LaGrange Fire Department firefighters said they would provide more information in several hours. Penobscot County Sheriffs and an ambulance crew were also on scene.

