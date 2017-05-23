FCC will not take any action against CBS’ ‘Colbert’ show

Stephen Colbert
Reuters
Stephen Colbert
By Reuters
Posted May 23, 2017, at 8:11 p.m.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it will not impose any fine or take any action after receiving thousands of complaints about a May 1 broadcast of CBS Corp’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Talk show comedian Stephen Colbert made a joke about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was bleeped before airing, which prompted complaints and a campaign on social media to convince CBS to fire Colbert. FCC spokesman Neil Grace said Tuesday the agency has reviewed the complaints and “concluded that there was nothing actionable under the FCC’s rules.”

 

