Good Samaritan helps Baldwin woman, 70, out of overturned car

LIMINGTON, Maine — A Baldwin woman was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for evaluation Sunday night after her car left the roadway and crashed into the trees off Route 117 and rolled over.

Driver fatigue was cited as a factor in the crash, according to York County Sheriff William King.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene around 9 p.m., they found Kay Littlefield, 70, of Baldwin standing outside the vehicle and a 2013 Ford Fiesta rolled onto its roof off the road into the woods.

A woman who lives nearby had heard the crash, came out of her home and helped Littlefield get out of the overturned vehicle. The Good Samaritan has yet to be identified, King said.

Littlefield told deputies she was returning home from a family gathering when she lost control of the car and left the roadway, striking some trees.

Route 117 is Cape Road. The crash took place near the 600 block, King said. Travel was down to one lane briefly when the vehicle was removed from the woods.