Man wanted in Bangor murder waives extradition from Ohio

The Connecticut native sought in connection with the Easter homicide of a Bangor man waived extradition during a court appearance in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Antoinne J. “Prince” Bethea, 40, formerly of New Haven, Connecticut, was ordered turned over to Penobscot County sheriffs during his appearance before Judge Timothy McCormick in the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts on Tuesday, court records show.

Bethea was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge on Sunday after police stopped a car in Euclid, Ohio, in which he was a passenger, Bangor police have said. Euclid is about 15 miles from Cleveland.

Bethea is wanted for murder in the shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of Louisiana. The victim’s estranged wife said that Durel was shot at least twice during an argument with Bethea outside Bethea’s apartment at 125 Ohio St.

She said she was inside changing her son when she heard three shots and came outside to find Durel bleeding from two wounds and Bethea wrestling with another man, a friend of her husband’s she knew only as “Primo.”

She said she rushed Durel to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died. Her husband had come up earlier in the week from New Orleans to visit their son.

It was unclear when Bethea would appear at Bangor Judicial Center. Bangor police are still arranging transportation, said Sgt. Tim Cotton, the department’s spokesman.