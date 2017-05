Monday’s Bangor Raceway results

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Monday’s Results

FIRST, Trot, $3,800

Royal Hawaii, He Campbell, 4.60 3.00 2.10

Kaladar, Da White, 5.80 2.60

Mister Anson, Ch Cushing, 2.10

T: 2:03.2. Ex. (1/5) $75.40; Tri. (1/5/3) $206.60

SECOND, Pace, $2,700

Vacated, Mi Cushing, 14.40 4.20 7.40

Stirling Beauty, He Campbell, 6.00 4.80

Drunk And Dramatic, Da Deslandes, 2.80

T: 1:59.3. Ex. (7/6) $45.60; Tri. (7/6/1) $1,212.80; 1st Half DD (1/7) $19.20

THIRD, Pace, $3,100

Pembroke Art, He Campbell, 3.00 2.20 2.10

Reagans Revenge, Mi Cushing, 4.40 2.80

Got To Be Trouble, Ma Athearn, 2.60

T: 2:02.0. Ex. (2/4) $16.60; Tri. (2/4/3) $40.20

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

Catchajolt, He Campbell, 10.60 4.20 2.80

Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes, 4.00 2.60

A Place Out West, Mi Cushing, 2.40

T: 2:00.4. Ex. (1/4) $24.40; Tri. (1/4/5) $103.80

FIFTH, Pace, $2,700

Drunkonaplane, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.20 2.10

Nowhining Bluechip, Da Deslandes, 4.20 2.40

Toe Tag, He Campbell, 3.60

T: 1:58.1. Ex. (4/5) $5.20; Tri. (4/5/3) $7.80

SIXTH, Pace, $3,200

Amazing Quest, Mi Cushing, 2.60 2.20 2.20

Deuces And Jacks, Gr Bowden, 5.00 9.00

Getmeoutofdebt, He Campbell, 4.80

T: 1:58.2. Ex. (1/6) $13.80; Tri. (1/6/4) $77.00

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,200

A Hard Days Night, Jo Beckwith, 12.20 3.00 3.40

Budgirls Hanover, Ga Mosher, 2.40 2.20

Southwest Bliss, He Campbell, 3.40

T: 1:58.0. Ex. (4/7) $56.40

Tri. (4/7/1) $71.80; Pick 3 (4/1/4) $56.40

EIGHTH, Pace, $4,000

Rocnrolwilneverdie, Gr Bowden, 9.20 4.20 2.10

Hedges Lane, Ga Mosher, 2.60 2.10

Pembroke Scorpio, He Campbell, 2.10

T: 1:55.1. Ex. (5/4) $20.40; Tri. (5/4/2) $18.20

NINTH, Pace, $2,850

Sachertorte, Mi Cushing, 22.20 7.40 3.00

Ohm Like Clockwork, Aa Hall, 9.20 4.60

Mybrothergeorge, He Campbell, 2.60

T: 1:59.2. Ex. (2/5) $125.40; Tri. (2/5/4) $687.60; 1st Half DD (5/2) $107.60; Total Handle: $26,717