Woman dies, two injured in Brownfield crash

BROWNFIELD, Maine — A woman died Friday when the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a second vehicle that crossed the centerline, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office told the paper Sunday that Gail “Jane” Sumner, 80, died in crash on Pequawket Trail two days earlier.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, a vehicle driven by James Biggs, 70, of Hiram was heading north when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a second vehicle driven by Melissa Lavin, 40, of Bangor. Sumner was a passenger in Lavin’s car.

Lavin and Biggs were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, but neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors, according to the sheriff’s office.