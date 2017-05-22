Mississippi lawmaker blasts Louisiana leaders for taking down Confederate statues

A Mississippi state lawmaker is under fire after calling for the lynching of leaders who supported the recent removal of Confederate monuments in Louisiana.

In a Facebook post published Saturday night, Mississippi state Rep. Karl Oliver went on a diatribe regarding the controversial statues in his neighboring state, which have been taken down this month:

“The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, ‘leadership’ of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

Oliver included with the post a picture of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which was the last of the four controversial monuments in New Orleans to be removed Friday.

Oliver, a Republican, was elected to the state legislature in 2015. His district includes Money, Mississippi, the town where a 14-year-old black boy named Emmett Till was lynched by two white men in 1955.

On Monday, Oliver was not reachable at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol and did not immediately respond to questions sent by email. A woman who picked up the phone Monday morning at his workplace, Oliver Funeral Home, said she could not take any calls regarding the Louisiana monuments and hung up.

Two other Republican state representatives, John Read and Doug McLeod, also “liked” Oliver’s Facebook post, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Dunn, according to Mississippi News Now. Read and McLeod did not immediately respond to inquiries made by The Washington Post on Monday.

By Monday morning, the Facebook post had attracted a litany of comments, from those who supported Oliver “for speaking the truth in this world of political correctness” to others who lambasted the lawmaker for his “disgusting” and “appalling” remarks. Many called on him to resign.

As of Sunday night, no state Republicans had publicly condemned Oliver’s post, according to Mississippi Today. The Mississippi House of Representatives sent the news site a statement: “Like all members of the House, Representative Oliver reserves the right to voice his opinion on any matter he chooses. However, that opinion does not necessarily reflect that of his fellow legislators.”

Numerous Democratic state lawmakers spoke out against Oliver’s comments.

“I am offended and outraged that a public official in 2017 would, with an obvious conviction and clear conscience, call for and promote one of the most cruel, vicious, and wicked acts in American history,” state Sen. Derrick Simmons said in a statement posted to Twitter.

State Rep. Jeramey Anderson called Oliver’s statement “a shame.”

And Democratic state Rep. Chris Bell said he was “angered beyond words” by Oliver’s “inflammatory remarks,” according to an image by Mississippi News Now of a Facebook post that was not publicly visible.

“His constant and consistent disrespect for those who are offended by the images of hate is unacceptable!” Bell wrote, according to the news station. “I will fight with vigor and tenacity to ensure not only our current state flag is removed along with those images that glorify hate.”

In 2015, the New Orleans City Council voted to take down the four statues around the city – a move that triggered a heated, prolonged debate that involved legal challenges, death threats, violent protests and the national spotlight. The removal process finally began in April, two years after the city council vote.

“It won’t erase history,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who led the effort, wrote in a guest column for The Washington Post this month. “But we can begin a new chapter of New Orleans’s history by placing these monuments, and the legacy of oppression they represent, in museums and other spaces where they can be viewed in an appropriate educational setting as examples of our capacity to change.”

But protesters resisted the statues’ removal up until the end, with some staging 24-hour vigils where they stood. Like Oliver, many felt that their Confederate heritage was under attack.