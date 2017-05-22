Rockland hit-and-run victim in fair condition

ROCKLAND, Maine — A woman injured in a hit-and-run crash Rockland early Sunday morning was listed in fair condition Monday morning, according to a Maine Medical Center official.

Arlene Holt, 52, was using a wheelchair when she was struck from behind on South Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to WGME. The driver of the vehicle that hit her left the scene.

The crash left Holt with serious injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Rockland police have asked for the public’s help finding the vehicle involved in the crash. They’re looking for a dark-colored sedan with lower center and left front damage.

