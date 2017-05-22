Did you lose a Brewer High School 1980 class ring? This Nova Scotia man may have it.

A retired gas station worker in Nova Scotia wants to reunite a Brewer High School class ring with its owner after finding it more than 20 years ago.

Johnny Ward found a Brewer High School class ring in the early 1990s while cleaning the women’s restroom of a now closed Irving gas station in Glenholme, Nova Scotia, according to the Canadian television network CTV.

The ring featured a pinkish-red stone and engravings that read, “Brewer High School,” “1980,” the initials “C.A.J.,” and included a picture of a witch, the school’s mascot, according to CTV.

Ward kept the class ring behind the counter of the gas station before it shut down about 20 years ago, according to CTV. Then he took it home.

At the urging of his girlfriend, Ward reached out to the Canadian TV station to help solve the mystery.

Following a search through the school’s 1980 yearbook, the news station was able to identify a woman who graduated from the class with those initials. School officials said they would try to contact her, but it could be difficult if her surname had changed, the news organization reported.

This is not the first time a Brewer High School class ring from the 1980s has gone missing and returned to its owner decades later. In 2014, a California woman returned a 1986 class ring to its owner Ed Arey, of Bangor, after her husband unearthed it at a campground in Holden in 1991.