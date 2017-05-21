Weekend results for auto racing, golf, Little League, road racing

Auto racing

Wiscasset Speedway

Top 5 finishers

Nema Midgets (25 Laps): 1. No. 9 John Zych, Mendon, Mass.; 2. No. 99 Jim Santa Maria, Burlington, Conn.; 3. No. 48 Todd Bertrand, Suffield, Conn.; 4. No. 7 Alan Chambers, Atkinson, NH; 5. No. 71 Seth Carlson, Brimfield, Mass.; Nema Lites: 1. No. 30 Paul Scally, Raynham, Mass; 2. No. 38 Ryan Locke, Chester, NH; 3. No. 51 Dan Cugini, Marshfield, Mass.; 4. No. 9 Ben Mikitarian, Northborough, Mass.; 5. No. 57 Pj Stergios, Newmarket, NH; 4-cylinder Pros (25 Laps): 1. No. 98 Kamren Knowles, West Gardiner; 2. No. 12 Max Rowe, Turner; 3. No. 7 Spencer Vaughn, Canton; 4. No. 10 Kate Re, Lovell; 5. No. 70 Taylor Layne, Phillips; Servpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 Laps): 1. No. 15 Scott Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 2. No. 34 Jeff Burgess, E. Madison; 3. No. 14 Tracy Gordon, Strong; 4. No. 96 Wyatt Alexander, Ellsworth; 5. No. 72 Charlie Colby, Newcastle; Thunder 4 Mini (25 Laps): 1. No. 41 Logan Melcher, Jay; No. 19 Travis Poulliot, S. China; 3. No. 20 Devan Robinson, Warren; 4. No. 54 Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 5. No. 1 Jeff Davis, Woolwich; Super Streets (25 Laps): 1. No. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 2. No. 5 Mark Lucas, Harpswell; 3. No. 02 Jason Curtis, Hollis; 4. No. 23 Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 5. No. 2 Josh Bailey, Wiscasset

Oxford Plains Speedway

Top 5 finishers

Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. 75 Gary Smith, Bangor; 2. 92 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 3. 24 Mike Rowe, Turner; 4. 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 5. 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; PASS Mods (40 laps): 1.19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester; 2. 0 Andy Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 3. 17 Scott Alexander, Glenburn; 4. 64 Matty Sanborn, Windham; 5. 25 Bruce Helmuth, Wales; Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; 2. 58 David Whitter, West Poland; 3. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 4. 36 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; 5. 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; Bandits (20 laps): 1. 3 Charlie ‘Chachi’ Hall, Oxford; 2. 18 Brian Hiscock, Turner; 3. 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 4. 14 Adam O’Neil, Lewiston; 5. 26 Tyler Green, Turner; Figure 8 (15 laps): 1. 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage, 2. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 3. 97 Eric Hodgkins, Mechanic Falls; 4. 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 5. 54 David Smith, South Paris

Speedway 95

At Hermon

Dysart’s Late Models: 1. Andrew McLaughlin, Harrington; 2. Joey Doyon, Winterport; 3. Brenton Parritt, Steuben; 4. Wayne Parritt Jr., Steuben; 5. Dana Wilbur, Frankfort; Casella Recycling Street Stock: 1. Jeff Alley, Machias; 2. Jordan Pearson, Carmel; 3. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 4. Mike Overlock, Franklin; 5. Kyle Robinson, Clinton; Casella Waste Systems Sport-Fours: 1. Justin Trombley, Winter Harbor; 2. Cole Robinson, Clinton; 3. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 4. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 5. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; Caged Runner: 1. Dustin Lancaster, Milo; 2. Kyle Gallant, Levant; 3. Mark Saywer, Newburgh; 4. Josh Gerry, Carmel; 5. Durbon Davis, Hermon

Winterport Dragway

Super Pro/ Pro Final: 1.Bob Cousins, Brewer 2. Luc Beaulieu, Winslow; Super Pro Eliminator: 1.Bob Cousins,Brewer 2.Sean Eori, Albion , Semifinalist, Mike Bradford, Lamoine; Pro Eliminator: 1. Luc Beaulieu, Winslow , 2. Russell Calder, Welshpool NB, Semifinalist, Wayne Chadwick, China, Semifinalist, Brian Curtis, Solon; Bikes /Sleds: 1. Frank John, Brooklin , 2.Danielle Fusco, Turner, Semifinalist, Everett Beers, Tremont; Street Eliminator: 1. Stephanie Bradford, Lamoine , 2.Joe Cooper,Auburn, Semifinalist, Mark Norwood, Trenton Jr.; Dragster Race: 1. Jaylee Soucy, Monmouth, 2.,Kerrigan Shorey, Lamoine , Semifinalist , Jayden Henckle, Saco; T&L Gamblers Race Final: 1.Randy Therrien, Unity, 2.Rick Hunnewell, Ellsworth , Semifinalist, David Moore, Swanville, Luc Beaulieu; Winslow Street Trophy: 1. Stephanie Bradford, Lamoine 2: Christine Leeman, Letang NB, Semifinalist: Mark Norwood, Trenton Teen Class: 1. Whitney Thomas, Hermon 2. Bryana Hopkins, Lewiston

Golf

Hole-in-one

Randy Moulton

DEXTER — Randy Moulton of Sangerville aced the 155-yard fourth hole at Dexter Municipal Golf Course on Saturday. He used a No. 6 hybrid for the shot, which was witnessed by Jim Bob Hartford, Frank Reynolds and Rick Smith.

LOCAL

At Hermon Meadow GC

Saturday Points — 1. Al Stuber, Tim McCluskey -1  2. Tracy Gran Jr. , John May -7  3. Al Porter, Joe Johnston -9  4. Rick Boody, Bruce Ireland -10  5. Jim McInnis, Joe Johnston -11  6. John Trott, Joel McCluskey -12 Pins: No. 3 Tracy Gran Jr. 20-9,  No. 9 Rick Boody 14-10, No. 12 Al Stuber 23-6, No. 16 Tim McCluskey 13-10

Keystone Kobs Outing — Gross: 1. Gross: Brad Prout, Lenny Espling, Glen Roy, Nate Mukford 55; 2. Al Porter, Rick Boody, Jim McInnis, Tim Black 56; Net: 1. (mc) Pat Cormier, Mike Dore, Tom Winston, Jimmy Treadwell 45; 2, Tyler Monroe, Sam Betts, Corey Callahan, Derek Johnson 45; 3. Kevin Tilton, Moe Day, Jim Hachey, Jim MacMannis 48; 4. (mc) Tim Dutch, Rusty Whitcomb, Sluga (clown) Gizmo (clown) 49; 5. Leroy Ouellette, Joe Campbell, Chris Smith, John Smith 49; Pins: No. 3 Sonny LeClair 2-7, No. 16 Rick Boody 6-4, Putting Contest Winner: Jim McInnis

At Dexter Muni GC

Dexter Fire Relief Fund Scramble — Gross: Ryan Wilks, Riley Francis, Ben Leet, D. Richardson 57; Net: Matt Mountain, Ray Mountain, Mike Mountain, Sean Farnsworth 54; Pins: No. 4 Josh White 18-1, No. 8 Ben Leet 13-5, No. 13 Ryan Wilks 4-7, No. 17 Duffy Dyer 2-11, Long Drive: Riley Francis; Straight Drive: Sean Farnsworth: 50/50: Frank Reynolds

 

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

At Hampden

W.S. Emerson 4, Harley-Davidson 2

W.S. Emerson Top Hitters: Collin Peckham two singles, double, Mason Grund double, single; winning pitcher: Peckham; Harley-Davidson: Trey Brown two singles, double, Parker Foley two singles

At Old Town

Bells IGA 7, RJ Morin 1

Bell’s IGA top hitters: Peyton Vose single, home run; Preston Vose single, double; Scottie Sockabasin double; winning pitcher: Grayson Thibeault;  RJ Morin: Brendan Mahaney double, home run

 

Road racing

At Carmel

Caravel 5-miler

1. Perry LeBreton, 29:33 2. Ezra Dean, 34:03 3. Aaron Hoovler, 35:04 4. Greg Dean, 35:27 5. Toni Anderson, 37:14 6. Mark Libby, 38:15 7. Rebekah Decker, 38:24 8. Bret Hanson, 38:32 9. Jonathan Rice, 38:36 10. Deedra Dapice, 38:41 11. Aiden Searway, 39:02 12. Hannah Rice, 42:47 13. Tyler Tinkham, 42:56 14. Mallory Tatro, 43:37 15. Vanessa Sanders, 45:05 16. Sarah Darrah, 45:57 17. Crystal Fonrouge, 46:05 18. Gina Bowden, 46:32 19. Amy Clement, 48:21 20. Anthony Delfin, 48:34 21. Dave Samuelian, 49:06 22. Rebecca Enman, 49:21 23. Sue Hanson, 49:26 24. Mitchell Kogut, 49:34 25. Garrick Moors, 50:19 26. Cameron Warner, 50:23 27. Georgina LaGrange, 50:27 28. Stephen Perry, 50:35 29. Diane Pottle, 50:56 30. Christiana Rice, 53:15 31. Patty Tracy, 53:17 32. Jennifer Chiarell, 54:18 33. Melissa Colavechio, 54:50 34. Ella Carlisle, a 55:19 35. Alexis Raymond, 55:44 36. Timothy Cole, 56:27 37. Makayla Patten, 1:03:24 38. Devyn Robinson, 1:03:24 39. Isabella Flaherty, 1:14:21 40. Kelly Walton, 1:14:21 41. Sam Hendrix, 1:17:22 42. Wyatt Hendrix, 1:17:23 43. Marla Flaherty, 1:26:53 44. Sophia Smith, 1:26:54

 

