Three injured in four-vehicle crash in Kennebunk

Kennebunk Police Department
By CBS 13
Posted May 21, 2017, at 2:58 p.m.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A four-vehicle crash involving two cars and two motorcycles left three drivers injured on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to the crash on Webber Hill Road at the intersection of Maguire Road.

Initial investigation revealed that a westbound car struck the rear of a second car that had slowed for a vehicle turning onto Maguire Road, flipped onto its roof, and struck two motorcycles traveling east.

One motorcyclist and one of the car drivers were taken by ambulance to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. The other motorcyclist was taken by Lifeflight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Webber Hill Road was closed between Clear Brooke Crossing and the Sanford town line for approximately two-and-a-half hours following the accident, which remains under investigation.

 

