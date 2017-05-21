Hit-and-run leaves victim in wheelchair seriously injured

By CBS 13
Posted May 21, 2017, at 11:13 a.m.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A hit-and-run early Sunday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

The hit-and-run occurred on South Main Street around 1:29 a.m. The victim, who uses a wheelchair, was struck from behind just north of the Maritime Farm Store on South Main Street, and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries.

The Rockland police are investigating the incident, and ask for the community’s help in this case.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan with lower center and left front damage to it.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

 

