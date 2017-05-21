Embden man charged with child endangerment after drug bust

BANGOR, Maine — An Embden man was arrested last week on aggravated trafficking and child endangerment charges after a month-long investigation into alleged drug activity, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Bruce Danforth, 56, is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, Class A felonies that carry a maximum sentence of 30 year in prison and a fine of up to $50,000, MDEA Cmdr. Peter Arno said in a news release.

Arno said the trafficking charges were elevated to aggravated status because Danforth has a prior felony drug conviction.

Danforth also is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and violating bail conditions stemming from his 2016 arrest by MDEA on an aggravated drug trafficking charge, Arno said.

Danforth had been under investigation by MDEA’s South Central Task Force when he was pulled over in Gray for a bail search of his person and vehicle.

The search led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 50 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 4720 milligrams of oxycodone and 5 grams of methamphetamine, Arno said.

Drug agents pegged the combined street value of the drugs seized at around $17,500. Agents also seized about $7,700 cash, the suspected proceeds from drug sales, Arno said.

Danforth’s wife and three minor children, two of whom are his, were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Arno said the Maine Department of Health and Human Services was notified about the presence of the children.

More arrests are possible, Arno said.