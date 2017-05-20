Brady’s agent denies QB had concussion in 2016

The agent for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Friday his client did not suffer a concussion in 2016.
“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” agent Don Yee said in a statement to ESPN, NFL Network and other media outlets. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”
The statement came two days after Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, appeared on “CBS This Morning” and said her husband “had a concussion last year” and alluded to more concussions during his career.
The supermodel was asked by CBS’ Charlie Rose of her thoughts on Brady’s plans to play into his mid-40s and whether she wants him to retire from football.
“I just have to say, as a wife, as you know [the NFL] is not the most, let’s say, unaggressive sport. Football, he had a concussion last year,” she said in the interview. “He has concussions pretty much every — I mean we don’t talk about it.
“But he has concussions and I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through. You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100 I hope.”
Bundchen did not clarify when her husband suffered a concussion or whether it was medically diagnosed. She was not asked a follow-up question about her comments.
Brady has never officially been listed with a concussion or head injury in his professional career.
The Patriots did not list the 39-year-old Brady as having a concussion at any point in the 2016 season, but he sat out the first four games due to the Deflategate suspension given by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The Patriots declined to comment on the situation and the NFL issued a statement later Wednesday regarding Bundchen’s comments and said it will look into the matter along with the NFL Players Association.
“We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office,” the NFL statement read.
“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club’s medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”
Brady, who has not missed a game due to injury since 2008 when he tore his ACL in a Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, was listed with thigh, knee and ankle injuries at various points in 2016.
Brady, who turns 40 in August ahead of his 18th NFL season, is a five-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP. He collected his fifth ring in February when the Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI.
Brady signs deal to pitch Aston Martin car
Brady has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin to pitch a model that starts at $211,995.
The 104-year-old handmade car company announced Friday that Brady will be driving and pitching the DB11 model.
“I’m no James Bond but … Proud to announce my new partnership with [Aston Martin]!” Brady wrote on his Instagram page to confirm the deal, posting photos of himself with the car.
In addition, Aston Martin said Brady will “curate” his own version of the company’s new Vanquish S — a 580 horsepower coupe with a base price of more than $300,000. Only 12 of those cars will be made and sold to the public.
“We’re looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are,” Aston Martin’s North American president Laura Schwab told ESPN. “Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.
Aston Martin, which makes about 4,000 cars a year with less than 1,000 of them being sold in the United States, said Brady will appear in a new advertising series called “The Love of Beautiful” that will debut later this year.
“As a long-time fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history,” Brady said in a statement.
Brady, a five-time Super Bowl winner who turns 40 in August and wants to play into his mid-40s, already lends his name and face for other high-end products, including $100 Under Armour sleepwear, $5,300 Tag Heuer watches and $160 Ugg boots.