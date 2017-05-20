John Bapst replacing longtime girls basketball coach

Mike Webb will not return for his 16th season as the girls basketball coach at Bangor’s John Bapst Memorial High School next winter, according to John Bapst athletic director Rick Sinclair.

Webb guided the Crusaders to three regional championship game appearances during his 15 seasons and reached the semifinals twice.

“Coach Webb has done a lot for the girls basketball program and he’s done a lot for a lot of girls at John Bapst. Administratively, we felt it was time for a change,” said Sinclair.

The decision was made by Sinclair, John Bapst principal Dave Armistead and Head of School Mel MacKay.

Webb said he had “no comment” at this time.

Sinclair is hoping to have his successor in place as soon as possible.

The last time the Crusaders didn’t make the tournament was 2013 and their last appearance in the semifinals occurred during the 2011 season.

This past year’s team, which finished seventh in the Class B North Heal point standings, topped No. 10 Ellsworth 55-39 in a preliminary round game before losing to No. 2 Presque Isle 37-36 in the quarterfinals. It was the Crusaders’ second consecutive 12-8 campaign and quarterfinal round loss to Presque Isle following a preliminary round triumph.

John Bapst was the No. 6 seed in 2016 and beat No. 11 Orono 55-40 in the prelim game before losing to the Wildcats in the quarters 51-35.

Webb, who spent two years as the girls basketball coach at Hampden Academy and led the Broncos to Class A North semifinal berths both seasons, posted his 200th career victory in January.

He was also a longtime high school basketball referee and is the son of Pete Webb, Maine’s commissioner of basketball.