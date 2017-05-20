Police close off Route 11 in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Maine — Maine State Police closed off Route 11 in Belgrade late Friday night, and it remains closed at this time.

The road closure started after 10 p.m. and continued for several hours.

Maine State Police and Belgrade Fire were on the scene around 12:30 a.m.

At 12:45, an armored state police vehicle was seen dropping off a woman and two children at a roadblock on Oakland Road in Belgrade, and Belgrade Fire helped them to an ambulance.

Police have not released any information on the cause of the closure.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates