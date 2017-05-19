12 people to be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame this weekend

PORTLAND, Maine — Twelve people who have made outstanding contributions to sports in Maine, whether it be during competition or outside of the athletic arena, will be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

The 42nd annual induction ceremony will be held at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Resumes of the inductees include one who brought the Portland Sea Dogs to town, an NBA coach, a World Cup skier, a Super Bowl champion, an elite triathlete, one of the best high school hockey coaches in the country, a record-setting American steeplechase athlete, a U.S. Ski Team coach and an auto racing revolutionary.

Bob Bahre has been a powerful force on the auto racing circuit, both nationally and in the Northeast, for many years.

In 1990, he brought a Busch Series — now the Xfinity Series — race to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, which he built.

The race attracted nearly 90,000 fans, and three years later, the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series — then the Winston Cup — descended upon Loudon.

Two NASCAR races have been held at the track for several years before NASCAR changed it to one for the 2018 season.

In the 1960’s, Bahre bought Oxford Plains Speedway, which has turned into one of the marquee racing venues in the Northeast. The Oxford 250, held every July, has attracted some of the best stars in motorsports — such as NASCAR champion Kyle Busch — to Oxford.

Angela Bancroft is a Norway native and a world-class Ironman Triathlon competitor and certified triathlon coach.

The former University of Vermont swimmer finished seventh at the Ironman World Championships in 2011, and earned a top-10 finish in the 2013 Ironman Texas event in 110 degree heat.

Ironman triathlons consist of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a marathon run (26.2 miles).

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown will join his father, legendary Maine high school basketball coach Bob Brown, in the Hall of Fame.

While Brown was an assistant under Gregg Poppovich in San Antonio, the Spurs won four NBA championships. Brown has also coached in Australia and coached the Australian National Team at the 2012 London Olympics.

The two-time all-state player at South Portland High School went on to play for former Boston Celtics head coach Rick Pitino at Boston University.

Dan Burke, who will be inducted posthumously, founded the Portland Sea Dogs in 1994.

His son, Bill, and daughter, Sally, continue to run the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox today.

In 2014, Portland was named the country’s best minor league baseball town and the Sea Dogs were chosen Baseball America’s Team of the Year.

Dick Capp of Portland was a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and recovered a fumble in Super Bowl I in 1967, which the Packers won over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Capp captained the 1959 state championship team at Deering, and later went to Worcester Academy and Boston College.

Capp played football and basketball at BC and was coached by Bob Cousy in basketball. He was originally drafted by the Boston Patriots.

Portland native Ian Crocker has claimed five Olympic medals and has set world records in the 50 and 100-meter butterflies and the 100-meter freestyle.

The graduate of Cheverus High won three medals at age 18 in the 2000 Olympics, and also medaled in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).

Crocker was the 2004 NCAA Swimmer of the Year at the University of Texas.

Longtime high school hockey coach Norm Gagne has compiled more than 700 wins and 41 years of coaching at Gardiner, Waterville, Gorham, Lewiston and Scarborough.

That includes seven state championships, and he has averaged more than 17 wins per season.

Glenn Hutchins, Kyle Hutchins and Jay Hutchins of Cumberland have had outstanding coaching and playing careers in soccer.

Jay played professionally for the Charlotte Gold and was a three-time All-New England player at Boston College. Kyle played for the Dallas Tornado and New York Eagles and earned All-New England honors at Providence College.

Glenn coached both sons at Greely High School, where the field is named after him. Glenn also coached baseball and girls basketball.

Leslie Bancroft-Kricho skied for the U.S. Nordic team at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid and at the 1988 games in Calgary, where she placed eighth in the 4x5KM cross country relay.

The graduate of Oxford Hills High School and the University of Vermont won several state cross country titles in high school along with several skimeister awards.

Sarah Marshall Ryan was a standout basketball player at Catherine McAuley High School and Boston College.

She was a two-time captain at BC and three-time all-state player at McCauley.

Ryan currently works for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream as a sales consultant and is the wife of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Tom Reynolds built a competitive Alpine ski program at the University of Maine Farmington over the course of 30 years.

In addition to guiding his squads to four collegiate alpine championships and three Canadian-American collegiate championships, he has multiple coach of the year honors.

Reynolds, a certified instructor, was an associate coach for the U.S. Ski Team.

Anna Willard set the U.S. women’s record for the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2008 U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

The Olympian and Greenwood native was a standout at Telstar High School, Brown University and the University of Michigan. The diverse middle-distance runner is a multi-time U.S. champion and a 2007 NCAA Outdoor Champion.