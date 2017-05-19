Two Biddeford city councilors resign in less than six months

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford City Council is undergoing change for the second time in four months, as Ward 5 Councilor Bob “Bobby” Mills announced his resignation on social media Tuesday.

Mills, a five-term councilor and former Charter Commission member, announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday his last day on the City Council will be June 13.

Mills said Wednesday the decision to leave did not come lightly. He said via a Facebook message his family’s house in Ward 5 sold and he will be relocating to Ward 4, making him ineligible to represent his current ward per City Charter.

“Unfortunately, our house selling prompted my resignation,” he said, although he stressed he will still be active in the city’s committees and commissions. “Perhaps one day (I’ll be) seeking elected office again in another role. For now though, I plan to sit out from elected politics for a bit. It’s time to focus on my career as an educator and my family.”

Mills, who is a night auditor for the Hilton Garden Inn in Portland, said he also works as a substitute teacher and has just received his certification as an educational technician. He said he wishes continue toward earning his teacher certification.

His wife of 11 years, Heather, is a member the School Committee. He was two sons, Trenton, 15, and Cooper, 8.

Mills said he will be “vigilantly” helping his replacement win his seat in November.

According to the City Charter, it is the mayor’s responsibility to appoint a replacement, with confirmation from the City Council, to serve the remainder of Mills’ term.

This same process was enacted in January, when former City Councilor Rick Laverriere announced his resignation. Current Councilor Norman Belanger was then sworn into Laverriere’s seat, representing Ward 6.

“I will be looking for someone who will be a positive force for the community, and who is willing to do what is necessary to continue the city’s movement towards modernization and economic development,” Casavant said regarding Mills’ replacement in an email Wednesday.

Casavant had only positive comments regarding Mills on Wednesday, saying calling the councilor of 10 years is “superb public servant.”

“It has been a privilege to work with (Mills) for the past five and a half years. He has been a strong advocate for his ward, and a vocal champion of the city of Biddeford,” Casavant said. “He will certainly be missed, as he has been a major influence in many of the projects and actions that have moved the city forward.”

Mills said he is proud to have stayed true to his beliefs over the years. Praising mayors past and present, Mills said he initially ran for office because he wanted to effect change in his community.

“I ran for office because I felt I wasn’t being listened to,” he said. “I wanted to make a change and help revitalize our city. Over the years I answered every call and email I ever received. I feel as I have always been there for the unheard and always will be.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” he continued. “It’s been a true honor and learning experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”