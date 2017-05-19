Westbrook High School lockdown over

Westbrook High School in lockdown due reports of man with gun
WGME
Westbrook High School in lockdown due reports of man with gun
By CBS 13
Posted May 19, 2017, at 10:07 a.m.
Last modified May 19, 2017, at 10:34 a.m.

WESTRBOOK, Maine —Police say the lockdown at Westbrook High School has been lifted. Police said the threat was not credible.

Officers have searched the school and determined there was no threat.

The report came in just before 9:30 a.m.

The nearby elementary school is also in lockdown. Several concerned parents are here waiting for word it is safe.

School dismissal will happen at its usual time.

Police say they will continue to investigate the initial report.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Pennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ringPennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ring
  2. DHHS has blocked lawmakers from public data on nursing programDHHS has blocked lawmakers from public data on nursing program
  3. Brewer schools didn’t have to pay that ‘ransom’ after allBrewer schools didn’t have to pay that ‘ransom’ after all
  4. Fireball bottler pulls support of ‘nips’ deposit bill after LePage threatFireball bottler pulls support of ‘nips’ deposit bill after LePage threat
  5. Woman accused of shooting her husband, 81, in Readfield

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs