Westbrook High School lockdown over

WESTRBOOK, Maine —Police say the lockdown at Westbrook High School has been lifted. Police said the threat was not credible.

Officers have searched the school and determined there was no threat.

The report came in just before 9:30 a.m.

The nearby elementary school is also in lockdown. Several concerned parents are here waiting for word it is safe.

School dismissal will happen at its usual time.

Police say they will continue to investigate the initial report.

