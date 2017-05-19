Teens found in stolen van outside Long Creek with BB guns, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland Police Department arrested two teens early Friday morning outside Long Creek Youth Development Center with BB guns police said were meant to look like real firearms.

Police said they received a call from the staff at Long Creek Youth Development Center around 6 a.m. about a suspicious van in their parking lot.

The staff told police they saw a firearm in the hand of the driver of the van.

When officers arrived, they arrested two teens. Police said they seized two BB guns that were “meant to look like real firearms”

The van the teens were in was reported stolen from Bangor.

Police don’t know what they were doing at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Brenden Fuller, 18, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing and threatening display of a firearm.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested and taken to Long Creek. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespassing.

The case is under investigation.