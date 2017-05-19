Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in ‘sexting’ case involving minor

Former congressman Anthony Weiner is expected to appear in federal court Friday to plead guilty in a sexting case, according to a representative with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan said Weiner will appear at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska but declined to release further information. The New York Times, citing an unnamed source, reported that as part of a plea agreement, Weiner plans to plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. He has reportedly turned himself over to federal agents, according to the Times.

The criminal case involves a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina who told the Daily Mail last year that Weiner had been engaging in sexually explicit conversations with her online.

The New York Times reported that Weiner might be forced to register as a sex offender in the case, though that has not been confirmed.

Weiner, a Democrat who represented a New York City congressional district, resigned from his House seat in 2011 after he accidentally tweeted an explicit photo of himself that he had intended to send to a supporter.