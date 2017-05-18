UMaine baseball closes regular season against Albany

College Baseball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Friday (2), 1 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., Mahaney Diamond, Orono

Records: UMaine 20-25 (7-10 America East), Albany 22-23 (8-12)

Series, last meeting: Albany leads 32-31, Albany 9-8 on 5/26/16

Key players: Maine — C-DH Christopher Bec (.359-1 home run-23 runs batted in, 13 stolen bases, 17 doubles), SS Jeremy Pena (.304-5-30), RF Tyler Schwanz (.272-6-32), 1B Hernen Sardinas (.259-2-19, 15 doubles), 2B Caleb Kerbs (.255-2-26); Albany — DH Kevin Donati (.329-4-32), CF Connor Powers (.329-3-27, 15 doubles), 1B Patrick Lagravinese (.290-1-18), C Evan Harasta (.280-0-24), SS Travis Collins (.255-10-34)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Justin Courtney (4-4, 4.35 earned run average), RH Nick Silva (1-2, 5.62), RH Jonah Normandeau (2-5, 4.60); Albany — LH Jack McClure (3-1, 3.06), LH Kenny McLean (4-3, 3.52), RH Brendan Smith (1-5, 4.17)

Game notes: The Great Danes ended the Black Bears’ 2016 season with a 9-8 triumph in the America East tournament. Donati is 8-for-14 in his last three games. Albany outlasted Sacred Heart 14-13 in a non-conference game on Tuesday while UMaine dropped a 9-8 decision at Boston College. Pena is hitting .440 (11-for-25) in his last six games with three homers, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored. Schwanz is hitting .391 (9-for-23) over the same stretch with nine RBIs, two homers, a triple and a double. Albany has won eight of its last nine games while UMaine has won four of its last five conference games. Both teams are looking for momentum to take into the AE tourney beginning Wednesday at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Massachusetts. UMaine will honor seniors Lou Della Fera, Schwanz and closer Jeff Gelinas on Saturday.