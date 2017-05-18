Portland teen arrested after shooting on Munjoy Hill

PORTLAND, Maine — A 17-year-old Portland male was arrested on gun and drug trafficking charges late last week after a dispute that occurred in the area of 184 Congress St., Portland police said Monday.

The teenager, whose name was withheld because of his age, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated trafficking in crack cocaine, carrying a concealed Weapon and failure to submit to arrest, according to Lt. Robert Martin.

The incident that led to the teenager’s arrest began shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday, when police received a 911 call reporting a fight and the sound of a gunshot.

A responding city police officer tried to stop a vehicle leaving the area when the teen, who was a passenger in the car, fled on foot. A short time later he was seen running down Cumberland Avenue and was chased by a second officer.

That officer was within a few feet of the teen when he saw him draw a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and heard him say “I have a gun,” Martin said. The officer was able to take the subject into custody by tackling him. Both received minor injuries from striking the ground.

No injuries resulted from the shot that was fired.

Martin said the teen was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center, where he is being held pending a court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation, he said. Anyone who saw anything that may be related to the case is asked to call Portland police at 874-8575.