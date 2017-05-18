Woman accused of shooting her husband in Readfield

READFIELD, Maine — A husband was hospitalized with a bullet wound after investigators say his wife shot him Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene in Readfield to respond to the incident.

The woman was in custody Wednesday night, charged with elevated aggravated assault.

The Kennebec County Sheriff said their department and state police have been called to the home on Sturtevant Hill Road multiple times in the past.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the woman is accused of shooting her husband but would not say how many times, where or with what.

They did add the shooting did not appear to be in self-defense.

The man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was talking when officials arrived.

The sheriff said a team of investigators continued to work at the scene Wednesday.

