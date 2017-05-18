Police identify woman accused of shooting husband, 81, in Readfield

READFIELD, Maine — A Readfield woman is accused of shooting her husband Wednesday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they were called to the home on Sturtevant Hill Road around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said Sally Ann Earl-Costello, 61, shot and seriously injured her 81-year-old husband, Hugh Costello.

Costello was brought by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he remains in their care. His condition was not known as of Thursday morning.

Deputies said there has been a history of domestic disturbances at the home.

Officials also said they have recovered the firearm believed to have been used during the incident.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said it did not appear to be self-defense.

The investigation is ongoing.