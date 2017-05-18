Pennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ring

AUBURN, Maine — A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested on a felony sex charge Wednesday after Auburn police uncovered a prostitution operation running out of a local hotel.

Dean Pascal of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, is charged with aggravated sex trafficking, according to Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen.

Pascal, a contract employee who recently began working in the area, was arrested at his workplace, Moen said. His alleged victim had been brought to Maine from Pennsylvania.

Detectives found the operation through backpage.com, a website used to promote adult services and escorts.

Moen said that detectives interviewed the sex trafficking adult victim after making contact with her at a local hotel. Based on that interview, detectives found probable cause to charge Pascal.

Pascal is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail .