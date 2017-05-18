Three Maine companies will compete for $100,000 in cash

PORTLAND, Maine — Companies from Belfast, Jefferson and Union will compete for $100,000 cash in early June, pitching their business ideas to a panel of experts.

The companies made it to the final round of the show Greenlight Maine, where entrepreneurs compete for the chance at cash to help advance their ideas.

The Belfast-based hydropower company Surge Hydro, the Jefferson-based winemaker Bluet and the Union-based tonic and tincture company Herbal Revolution are set to compete for the prize money during a live show June 6.

The final round of pitches will be held at Thomas College’s Ayotte Auditorium, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the pitch contest are free and available through the website Eventbrite. The show is also accepting entrants for its third season at its website, greenlightmaine.com.