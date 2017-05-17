Lawsuit: Woman died of pneumonia after clinic diagnosed her with shingles

BANGOR, Maine — A Holden middle school teacher died needlessly two years ago of pneumonia because she was misdiagnosed with shingles at the Penobscot Community Health Care clinic in Brewer, her husband claimed in a federal lawsuit.

Christopher Michaud, 43, alleged in the complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court that nurse practitioner George Case on April 11, 2015, treated his wife at the walk-in clinic on Wilson Street for shingles instead of pneumonia.

Andrea Michaud, who taught French at Holbrook Middle School in Holden, died three days later at the age of 45. An autopsy showed she died from complications of pneumonia, the complaint said.

“She was a beloved teacher in Holden,” Christopher Michaud’s attorney, Jodi Nofsinger of Lewiston, said last week after the complaint was filed in U.S. District Court.

Michaud declined through Nofsinger to be interviewed.

PCHC and Case will be defended by the Maine U.S. attorney’s office because the PCHC receives federal funding.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Clark, spokesman for the office, declined Monday to comment on the case.

“We are unable to comment on pending litigation,” Lori Dwyer, senior vice president for PCHC, said Tuesday in an email. She did not respond to a question about Case’s employment status.

Michaud is seeking unspecified damages for her lost income, his wife’s conscious pain and suffering during her last days and the emotional distress her husband and two sons, now 11 and 12, have endured as a result of her death, the complaint said.

Andrea Michaud was born in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, according to her obituary published in the Bangor Daily News. She graduated from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, with a degree in French and the University of Presque Isle with a degree in education.

“She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, snowshoeing, and collecting sea glass,” he obituary said. “Her generosity, thoughtfulness, and creativeness always brightened others’ lives. Whenever anyone needed a helping hand, Andrea was always the first to offer. This was evident at church and school plays as well as being team mom for her son’s hockey team.”

Her memorial service was held at the Holden Middle School.