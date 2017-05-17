High school tennis state singles seeds, pairings

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

State Singles

Championships

Girls Seeds

1. Lana Mavor, Yarmouth; 2. Rosemary Campanella, Kennebunk-Wells; 3. Bethany Hammond, St. Dominic; 4. Izzy Evans, Greely; 5. Grace Campanella, Kennebunk-Wells; 6. Kira Wolpow, Brunswick; 7. Liv Clifford, Cape Elizabeth; 8. Gabrielle Marquis, Caribou; 9. Lexi Epstein, Waynflete; 10. Kate Kelley, Falmouth; 11. Katrina Mason, Carrabec; 12. Emily Harris, Lincoln Acad.

Friday, May 26

At Colby College,

Waterville

First Round

8:30 a.m. — India Janes, MDI vs. Lizzy Michaud, Lewiston; Megan Chamberland, Winthrop vs. Linda Vrbova, MCI; Sarah Morneault, Presque Isle vs. Natalie Tilton, Mattanawcook Acad.; Kelly Nicklaus, Caribou vs. Meredith Kelley, Falmouth; Claire Morin, Lewiston vs. Haley Donovan, Calais; 9:15 a.m. — Ellie Hodgkin, Erskine Acad. vs. Aubra Linn, Hampden Acad.; Anna Parker, Brunswick vs. Sarah Spahr, Winthrop; Rose Warren, Hall-Dale vs. Lauren Paradise, Portland; Eleanor Bridgers, MDI vs. Amanda Watson, Falmouth; Miriah Chapman, PCHS vs. Cassie Ridge, Brunswick; 11:15 a.m. — Katie Gilman, Cape Elizabeth vs. Jocelyn Bolt, Gorham; Emma Nassif, Thornton Acad. vs. Lindsay Nevin, GSA; Regina Harmon, Erskine Acad. vs. Whitney King, Gorham; Kathryn Pare`, Greely vs. Naomi Landry, Camden Hills; Madelyn Dwyer, Maranacook vs. Ashley Levesque Scarborough; 12:30 p.m. — Arielle Leeman, Morse vs. Clara Bradley, Bangor

Second Round

12:45 p.m. — Bethany Hammond (3), St. Dominic vs. Janes-Michaud winner; Eva Sachs, Thornton Acad. vs. Chamberland-Vrbova winner; Kira Wolpow (6), Brunswick vs. Morneault-Tilton winner; Katrina Mason (11), Carrabec vs. Nicklaus-M.Kelley winner; 2:15 p.m. — Grace Campanella (5), Kennebunk-Wells vs. Morin-Donovan winner; Ashley Matlock, Caribou vs. Hodgkin-Linn winner; Izzy Evans (4), Greely vs. Parker-Spahr winner; Emily Harris (12), Lincoln Acad. vs. Warren-Paradise winner; Lexi Epstein (9), Waynflete vs. Bridgers-Watson winner; 3:45 p.m. — Gabrielle Marquis (8), Caribou vs. Chapman-Ridge winner; Crystal Bell, John Bapst vs. Gilman-Bolt winner; Lana Mavor (1), Yarmouth vs. Nassif-Nevin winner; Rosemary Campanella (2), Kennebunk-Wells vs. Harmon-King winner; Melissa Reichel, Hampden Acad. vs. Pare-Landry winner; 5:15 p.m. — Liv Clifford (7), Cape Elizabeth vs. Dwyer-Levesque winner; Kate Kelley (10), Falmouth vs. Leeman-Bradley winner

Boys Seeds

1. Nick Mathieu, Mt. Ararat; 2. Dariy Vykhodtsev, Thornton Acad.; 3. Nick Forester, Falmouth; 4. Alex Klemperer, Falmouth; 5. Thomas Jarmusz, Morse; 6. Peter Mao, Mt. Ararat; 7. Matthew Jarmusz, Morse; 8. Cole Ouellette, Lewiston; 9. Fynn Frenzel, Bonny Eagle; 10. Conor Doane, Deering; 11. Alec Cyr, Caribou; 12. Paul Branch, John Bapst

At Colby College,

Waterville

Friday, May 26

First Round

8:30 a.m. — Noah Toussaint, St. Dominic vs. Thorne Kieffer, Waynflete; Ben Politte, GSA vs. Robby Kurtz, St. Dominic; Darren Hanscom, John Bapst vs. Matthew Galvin, Cape Elizabeth; Travis Lebel, Van Buren vs. Zach Flannery, Hampden Acad.; Matt Morse, Camden Hills vs. Declan Archer, Kennebunk; 9:45 a.m. — Connor Lee, Bangor vs. Brandon Ameglio, Waynflete; Colby Arau, Camden Hills vs. Balasz Balati, Thornton Acad.; Ted Hall, Cape Elizabeth vs. Dasol Kim, Brunswick; Yontz Sutton, Washington Acad. vs. Jacob Greene, Waynflete; Ben Blood, Orono vs. Peter Stegemann, Falmouth; 11:15 a.m. — Peter Barry, Portland vs. Parker Deprey, Caribou; Eliot Small, Hampden Acad. vs. Aidan Treutel, Cheverus; Chris Marshall, Mt. Blue vs. Lincoln Sullivan, Brunswick; Maxime Simonneau, Hampden Acad. vs. Steven Ouellette, Madison; Caden Smith, Lewiston vs. Quinn Clarke, Portland; 12:30 p.m. — Rudi Schnetzer, Belfast vs. Andre Daigle, Presque Isle

Second Round

12:45 p.m. — Nick Forester (3), Falmouth vs. Toussaint-Kieffer winner; Thomas Jarmusz (5), Morse vs. Kurtz-Politte winner; Peter Gribizis, Portland vs. Hanscom-Galvin winner; Peter Mao, Mt. Ararat vs. Lebel-Flannery winner; 2:15 p.m. — Alec Cyr (11), Caribou vs. Morse-Archer winner; Tom Marshall, Mt. Blue vs. Lee-Ameglio winner; Alex Klemperer (4), Falmouth vs. Arau-Balati winner; Paul Branch (12), John Bapst vs. Hall-Kim winner; Fynn Frenzel (9), Bonny Eagle vs. Sutton-Greene winner; 3:25 p.m. — Cole Ouellette (8), Lewiston vs. Blood-Stegemann winner; Malcolm Avore, Hall-Dale vs. Barry-Deprey winner; Nick Mathieu (1), Mt. Ararat vs. Small-Treutel winner; Dariy Vykhodtsev (2), Thornton Acad. vs. Marshall-Sullivan winner; Petar Bulatovic, Lee Acad. vs. Simonneau-S.Ouellette winner; 5:15 p.m. — Matthew Jarmusz (7), Morse vs. Smith-Clarke winner; Conor Doane (10), Deering vs. Schnetzer-Daigle winner

Saturday, May 27

Round of 16/Quarterfinals

At Bates College, Lewiston

Monday, May 29

Semifinals/Championships