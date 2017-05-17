Eastern Maine standouts commit to Husson women’s basketball

BANGOR, Maine — The Husson University women’s basketball program has boosted its roster for next season with the addition of two eastern Maine standouts.

Logan Huckins will transfer into the program from the University of New England and Megan Peach will join the program after a strong career at Dexter Regional High School.

Huckins was a three-year varsity player at Washington Academy in East Machias and played her senior season at Calais High School. She averaged 17 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds as a senior and was named to the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Team.

“Logan will study pharmacy at Husson University. She is a tough, athletic point guard who will be looking to fill minutes after the Eagles graduated three starting guards this year,” said Eagles head coach Kissy Walker.

Peach, a 6-foot center, scored 1,000 points at Dexter where she averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocked shots last season while leading the Tigers to the Class C regional title.

Peach, a three time all-conference selection, was named the Bangor Daily News Class C North Tournament MVP, played in the McDonald’s all-star game, and was a Miss Maine Basketball semifinalist.

“Megan is a basketball gym rat, she loves the game, she has good size and we will be looking for her to contribute offensively and on the boards,” Walker said.

Huckins and Peach join Emma Alley of Stearns in Millinocket and Abby Simpson of Foxcroft Academy in this year’s recruiting class.

Husson freshman named All-New England

Freshman outfielder Bri Brochu of Husson University has been named to 2017 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-New England Region Third Team.

She becomes the first Eagle to earn this honor after hitting .509 (57-for-112) with 39 runs, nine doubles, two triples, 17 RBI, 11 walks, and 12 stolen bases. She struck out only six times.

Brochu was chosen as the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year and was a first team All-NAC pick after helping Husson post a 28-13 record and earn the conference regular-season crown.

She finished the season as the NAC leader in hits, on-base percentage (.556), runs per game (1.03), runs, batting average, and total bases (71), and ranked second in slugging percentage (.634), tied for third in doubles, tied for fifth in triples and sixth in stolen bases.