Young man killed in head-on crash Tuesday night in Hollis

By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted May 17, 2017, at 10:50 a.m.

HOLLIS, Maine — A Limington man has died after a vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle late Tuesday night in Hollis.

Jordan Lambert, 25, died at Maine Medical Center after being a passenger in the vehicle that did not cause the head-on collision, according to a Wednesday press release from Maine Public Information Officer Steve McCausland.

Nicholas Rushforth, 24, of Hollis, was driving his Hyundai on Cape Road and “completely in the opposite lane when his car collided” with a Nissan, driven by 22-year-old Tiffani Mains of Buxton. Lambert was a passenger in Mains’ car.

Maine State Police are still trying to determine why Rushforth’s vehicle had crossed lanes, and which passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Rushforth and Mains are still being treated at Maine Medical for less serious injuries and are expected to survive.

York County led the state in fatal car crashes last year with as many as 23, York County Sheriff William L. King, Jr. said Wednesday morning.

