Woman sentenced for stealing from elderly mother

DOVER — A Maine woman is due in court next week to determine how much restitution she must pay after she pleaded guilty earlier this month to stealing from her mother.

Donna Dell, 60, of West Newfield, Maine, was sentenced to 2-4 years in state prison for the crime of theft by unauthorized taking. She pleaded guilty in Strafford County Superior Court on May 8 to stealing money from her mother, Geraldine Orser, between 2010-2013, according to court documents. She was indicted on the charge by a Strafford County grand jury in March of 2015.

Assistant Strafford County Attorney Emily Conant said Dell conducted about 580 transactions in taking her mother’s money when she was her power of attorney. Orser died on March 17, 2016, at the age of 81 at the Riverside Rest Home, according to her obituary.

Conant said Orser lived at the private assisted living facility Watson Fields in Dover when Orser unexpectedly could no longer pay the costs to stay at the facility. She then was transferred to the Riverside Rest Home, where she later died.

The defense and prosecution differed on the amount of money that Dell took from Orser, which is why the court scheduled a settlement conference for May 24. Conant said the defense believes the amount is closer to $60,000, where the state believes the amount of money taken is closer to $90,000.

Conant said Dell’s transactions were personal in nature and were not for the benefit of Orser. There were transactions at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mohegan Sun, Walmart, QVC and numerous Dunkin’ Donuts charges.

