Father, daughter rescued after kayaks flip in Lisbon

LISBON, Maine — A father and daughter are safe, after their kayaks flip in the swift, Androscoggin River, sending them into the chilly water Monday night in Lisbon.

Firefighters say after their kayaks overturned, the daughter was actually able to make it to an island but the father continued in the current downstream. Luckily, a man doing yard work on shore spotted them struggling and called 911.

David Stewart was out planting in his yard last night, when he noticed something unusual.

“This is real early in the season to see anyone out on the river, and it’s just running very fast,” Stewart said.

As he got closer to the flowing Androscoggin, he saw two kayakers in the water, stuck in the current.

“I just saw that the boats were the wrong side up,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he immediately called 911, worried they might drown.

“They were hollering back and forth to each other,” Stewart said. “They were in the water and the water was very cold.”

Firefighters from two neighboring towns launched boats for a rescue in rough conditions.

They said one kayaker somehow escaped the current to safety, but her father wasn’t as lucky.

Eventually he was also rescued. Both were shaken up but OK.

Firefighters said they’re still unsure what caused the kayaks to overturn in the river but are warning anyone thinking of boating on local rivers right now to be extra cautious of how high and fast they’re running.