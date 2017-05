PORTLAND, Maine — A portion of Congress Street on Munjoy Hill in Portland closed Wednesday because of a chemical spill.

Firefighters say a hazardous liquid used for home insulation spilled from truck near St. Lawrence Street.

Traffic is being diverted while crews work to clean up the spill.

Maine State Police inspected the truck and issued the company a $310 fine for spill. They say a drum carrying the chemical tipped over.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during cleanup.