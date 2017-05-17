Lawsuit accuses top Portsmouth police chief candidate of assault

PORTSMOUTH — The top candidate for the job of Portsmouth police chief, Robert Merner, is accused in a federal lawsuit of assaulting an off-duty officer and violating his civil rights while Merner was on duty as a Boston police officer.

Merner said he “unequivocally” denies the allegations, which were previously dismissed in an initial lawsuit filed in 2015. He said he was unaware until Tuesday (when the Portsmouth Herald inquired about the pending suit), that an amended lawsuit was filed in February. Merner said the amended suit contains the “same exact” allegations in the suit previously dismissed.

The Police Commission announced Friday that Merner — currently assistant chief of the Seattle Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and a 28-year veteran of the Boston Police Department — was offered the chief job. He was one of six finalists recommended by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

The lawsuit against Merner is filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts and accuses him of assault and battery and violating the Massachusetts Constitution, during a June 7, 2013, incident in Boston. Filed by Leominster, Massachusetts, police officer Michael DeLuca, the suit alleges DeLuca was off-duty and in Boston for a Bruins game, with his wife and another off-duty officer, when Merner assaulted him.

DeLuca is not claiming he was injured and the lawsuit was filed two years after the alleged incident. His lawyer, Scott Graves, said he would have to speak with his client before commenting and did not offer subsequent comment on Tuesday.

Police Commission Chairman Brenna Cavanaugh said the IACP “did not alert the commission that there was any active litigation surrounding Robert Merner.”

“It’s troubling that this media inquiry is the first I am learning of any pending court case with the finalist,” Cavanaugh said Tuesday. “I am referring my comment to the IACP as they were one hundred percent responsible for the vetting process.”

Police Commissioner Joe Onosko said the IACP provided the Police Commission with a detailed final report May 12 “that included the pleadings of the lawsuit in question.”

The Police Commission voted to offer Merner the job one week earlier, contingent upon a background check.

“Today I discussed the allegations with Chief Merner, IACP, City Attorney Bob Sullivan, and Chief (David) Mara, and concluded that the emergence of this new case does not impact the decision,” Onosko said Tuesday. “Chief Merner remains the right choice for the city of Portsmouth.”

Cavanaugh said, “Yes a copy of the pleadings can be found at the end of the 146-page report” the commission received Friday. She said she spoke with an IACP executive last Thursday, and again Tuesday, and both times the executive was “unaware that the matter was pending.”

Merner said because the suit is pending he can’t comment about the specific allegations. He did say that while he worked as a Boston police officer he managed the Public Order Platoons, which were charged with keeping peace during parades, protests and “70 days of Occupy Boston.” Merner said there was never a single complaint filed while he managed police operations during those many large events.

Andrey Pankov, the IAPC manager assigned to the Portsmouth chief search, said, “The lawsuit in question, regarding a situation in 2013 involving Robert Merner, was discovered as part of the background investigation process, and included as part of the comprehensive written report. Pending civil cases are not uncommon to find when performing investigations into police executives and we do not find one to be disqualifying.”

Police Commissioner Joe Plaia reiterated that the Police Commission received a background check report for Merner on Friday, which included information about the lawsuit.

“I have read the pleadings regarding the pending action, discussed it with Chief Merner, IACP executives, attorney Sullivan and Chief Mara,” he said. “The existence of these claims have not swayed my decision in any way. I am confident Chief Merner is the right choice to lead the Portsmouth Police Department going forward and believe the city will benefit greatly in having him as part of our community.”

DeLuca’s lawsuit names two other Boston police officers as defendants and claims the three acted “like a pack of aimless and crazed aggressors.” He alleges Merner assaulted him near TD Garden, after a Bruins game, while DeLuca was holding a Boston Bruins sign and trying to get onto a live television broadcast.

DeLuca alleges the Boston officers, including Merner, approached to move him and others out of the area. He claims Merner pointed his finger in his face, poked him in the chest and “violently shoved (DeLuca) in his chest with both open hands, causing (DeLuca) to violently and forcefully thrust backwards.”

“Officer Merner forcefully grabbed officer DeLuca’s shoulders as well,” the lawsuit alleges. “The assault and battery on the part of officer Merner upon officer DeLuca caused him to stumble into Friend Street.”

The civil suit alleges Merner then “violently stole” the Bruins sign and “heaved it high into the air like a Frisbee” and into the street 50 feet away. DeLuca claims his wife was shoved by a different officer and she phoned the Boston Police Department to complain about their behavior the same night, but was told she would have to do so in person.

“Because the defendants had forcefully threatened the plaintiffs that they would be arrested if they did not go home, none of them wanted to jeopardize their freedom further by going to the Boston Police Department for fear the defendants would immediately carry out their threats to arrest them for not going back home,” according to the lawsuit.

Three years earlier, the Boston Globe reported, Merner was reprimanded by Boston police officials for failing “to be civil, courteous and respectful” to other officers. Later the same year, the Globe reported, Merner was demoted.

