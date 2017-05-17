What are cloud eggs? The latest food trend flooding your Instagram feed.

Monday Morning Breakfast anyone? Follow @yummadoo . . . .

What are cloud eggs?

A: Cloud eggs are eggs, prepared with a technique that makes the whites puff up. Like clouds. But also kind of like roasted cauliflower, which would not be as catchy of a name.

Q: Why is this a thing?

A: Because they look good on Instagram. People make them, photograph them, and post them using the hashtag #cloudeggs. Also because they are “fun,” I guess?

Q: Why do we live in a society that has an “it” Instagram food?

A: Because social media delivers constant positive feedback in the form of likes, which trigger the brain’s pleasure centers and cause people to spend more time seeking out that affirmation, which makes them seek even more likes in behavior that can be compared to an addiction.

Q: Everyone needs to just quit it with Instagram food already.

A: That’s not a question.

Q: What do they taste like?

A: They taste like egg-flavored marshmallows. Do you really want to eat egg-flavored marshmallows? Sigh, OK.

Q: How do you make them?

A: You separate the eggs and the yolks, and then you whip the egg whites until they form stiff peaks, according to a popular recipe. Then stir in some Parmesan cheese (and chives and ham, if you desire), and scoop out the fluffy eggs onto a baking sheet covered in parchment paper. Make a little indentation for the yolk, but don’t put it in yet – first, bake the clouds for two minutes, then take them out and add the yolk, and bake for another three. But watch them carefully, because if they get too brown, you’ll have the aforementioned cauliflower problem.

Q: How long will they hold our collective attention span?

A: I give it a week.