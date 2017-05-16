UMaine baseball team showing positive signs down the stretch

With the America East Tournament looming on the horizon, University of Maine interim baseball coach Nick Derba is seeing some positive signs.

His 20-24 Black Bears, who played their final non-conference game at Boston College on Tuesday, have won four of their last five conference games including a three-game sweep of visiting UMass Lowell last weekend.

The Black Bears have scored 36 runs in their last five conference games for an average of 7.2 per game after managing just 42 in their previous 12 AE contests (3.5 per game). UMaine had lost seven straight conference games until the 4-1 streak.

UMaine will conclude the regular season by hosting Albany for a pair on Friday and a Senior Day game on Saturday. Both start at 1 p.m.

The league tournament will be at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Massachusetts, for the fourth straight year. It will be held on May 24-27.

“I just hope we can keep swinging the bats like we have recently,” said Derba. “If we can keep scoring six or seven runs per game, we’ll be in pretty good shape to win those games.”

Pacing the attack in the recent 4-1 stretch have been been sophomore shortstop Jeremy Pena, who is hitting .400 with two homers, two doubles, nine runs scored and five runs batted in; freshman first baseman Hernen Sardinas (.400, homer, double, two RBIs), senior right fielder Tyler Schwanz (.389, nine RBIs, two homers, triple) and redshirt sophomore second baseman Caleb Kerbs (.385, five RBIs).

Pena has raised his average to .296 after a sluggish start and he has four homers and 27 RBIs.

Schwanz’s nine RBIs in five games give him a team-leading 32 to go with a .268 average. His six homers also lead the team.

“Tyler has been swinging the bat with authority,” said Derba. “He has been more aggressive at the plate. And we need him to stay hot.”

The Black Bears’ most consistent hitter has been junior transfer catcher-designated hitter Christopher Bec, who took a .352 average into Tuesday’s game. He leads the team in hits with 57, stolen bases with 13 and in doubles with 16. He is tied with Schwanz in runs scored with 32 and has a homer and 23 RBIs.

“He’s a very talented player. In addition to hitting .352, he is doing a great job behind the plate,” said Derba. “He works hard and he’s a smart baserunner. He was originally a shortstop in high school.”

Sardinas has raised his average to .260 and he is second on the team in doubles with 14 entering the BC game. He has a pair of homers and 18 RBIs.

Senior left fielder Lou Della Fera has also had a productive five-game stretch (.313, three RBIs) to elevate his average to .258.

Freshman Cody Pasic, who is a catcher by trade, has continued to develop at third base in place of Danny Casals, who has been lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

“Cody is doing a good job. He has done a good job bringing energy to the team. He has to make sure he continues to make the routine plays,” said Derba.

The primary area of concern for Derba right now is his starting rotation.

Junior righthander Justin Courtney from Bangor, a freshman All-American and second team All-AE selection that year, has allowed 15 hits and six earned runs in his last two starts spanning 10 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and six walks.

Sophomore righty Nick Silva has walked 13 over seven innings in his last two starts.

“Justin and Nick need to be a little more consistent. They have very good stuff. They’ve got to throw more strikes and let the defense do the work for them,” said Derba.

Courtney is 4-4 with a 4.35 ERA and Silva is 1-2 with a 5.62 ERA. Courtney has struck out 56 and walked 26 in 68 1/3 innings and has allowed 68 hits. Silva has fanned 48 and walked 37 in 49 2/3 innings while allowing 44 hits.

Redshirt junior Jonah Normandeau from Cumberland (2-5, 4.60) has been UMaine’s most consistent starter of late said Derba, who is hoping John Arel and Chris Murphy can string together some good outings to give him some options for the six-team, double elimination tournament.

UMaine is 7-10 in America East so the Black Bears will have to play a first-round game, meaning they will have to have plenty of pitchers available.

The bullpen has been decent of late led by America East Pitcher of the Week Connor Johnson (3-3, 5.35) and closer Jeff Gelinas (0-2, 6 saves, 1.04 ERA).