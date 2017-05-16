Tuesday’s GSA-Orono baseball summary

Posted May 16, 2017, at 10:07 p.m.
Last modified May 16, 2017, at 10:35 p.m.

High School Baseball

GSA 5, ORONO 2, 8 inns.

GSA (8-0)   001 000 13 — 5 8 3

Orono (7-3 001 010 00 — 2 6 3

Slayton, Simmons (7) and Lebel; Coutts, Kenefic (8) and McCluskey

E: Keenan, Norton, Brenton; Parker, Desisto, White; 2B: Schildroth; Coutts; 3B: none; Desisto; LOB: GSA 7; Orono 9; SB: Vinall 2, Simmons, Keenan; none; SH: none; McCuskey;

Repeat hitters: Keenan 3; Desisto 2, Coutts 2; RBI: Schildroth, Allen, Vinall; Coutts, McCluskey;

Win: Simmons (2-0); Loss: Kenefic (1-1); K: Slayton 8, Simmons 4; Coutts 11; BB: Slayton 2; Coutts 4;

T—2:17 Att: 80 (est.)

 

