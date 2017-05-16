6-run eighth inning lifts Boston College past UMaine baseball

Brian Dempsey drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a six-run eighth-inning rally

on Tuesday afternoon that lifted Boston College to a 9-8 baseball victory over the University of Maine at Pellagrini Diamond in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Jake Alu stroked a two-run single while Michael Strem, Jack Cunningham and Mitch Bigras provided run-scoring hits in the uprising for the Eagles (22-26), who posted four of their five hits in the final inning.

Boston College took advantage of 10 walks, an error and two wild pitches.

Reliever Connor Johnson (3-4) took the loss for the Black Bears (20-25), giving up two hits and a run while walking two in two-thirds of an inning.

John Arel also struggled in his relief stint, surrendering three hits, two walks and five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

Donovan Casey (3-2), the last of six Boston College pitchers, got the win while working 1 1/3 innings of two-hit, shutout ball with one strikeout.

Jeremy Pena continued his hot hitting for the Black Bears, belting a solo home run in the third along with a two-run single in the sixth among three hits. Chris Bec hit a double and two singles, while Tyler Schwanz (double) and Cody Pasic added two hits each.

Caleb Kerbs drove in two runs with a single and Brandon Vicens smacked a solo homer among 15 UMaine hits.

The Black Bears scored three runs in the sixth, keyed by Pena’s two-run single up the middle, and added three more in the eighth, when Kerbs had a two-run single and Lou Della Fera plated a run with a single.